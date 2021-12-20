Tahir Raj Bhasin: '83' has patriotism, cricket, surge of emotions

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin says upcoming cricket epic '83' will connect with people across all age groups across India because it is a true blue underdog story with patriotism, cricket and a surge of emotions.



Tahir, who will be seen playing the role of the legendary Sunil Gavaskar in the movie, said: "Event films like '83' are the need of the hour to pull people back to the theatres. It is a great feeling to be a part of a film that has the ability to reignite the engines of the entertainment industry and act as a catalyst for business to return to the levels of pre-pandemic era."



Highlighting what will unite audiences across the country to come back to the theatres to watch '83', Tahir says, "I think 83 will connect to people across all age groups, across India because it is a true blue underdog story.



He added: "It has patriotism, it has cricket, it has a surge of emotions and it has a pan-Indian connect because the 1983 team was truly an amalgamation of cricketing talent from across India who wanted to fight till the last ball, to do something that had never been done in the history of this country, to win the World Cup!"



Tahir will be watching '83' with his parents because he wants to see them relive the history that was created by iconic skipper Kapil Dev as India beat the mighty West Indies in the World Cup final in England in 1983.



He says, "I'm eagerly waiting to watch it on the big screen with my family. My parents had goosebumps when they saw the trailer and my father was really emotional about reliving India's magnificent win over the mighty West Indies at the final at Lord's.



"I'm proud to be a part of cinema history that will give them this experience. I don't think I will be able to fight back my emotions when they finally watch the film."



'83' highlights India winning the 1983 World Cup under the leadership of Kapil Dev, played by Ranveer Singh.



The film is all set to release theatrically worldwide on December 23.



