Tablighi Jamaat ban in Saudi: JuH meets ambassador to air grievances

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) After the Ministry of Islamic Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia banned Tablighi Jamaat, President of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Maulana Arshad Madani met Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to India Saud Bin Mohammed Al-Sati on Tuesday.



Arshad Madani during a meeting with the Saudi Ambassador said that the statement of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarding Tablighi Jamaat has become a cause of great concern for Muslims all over the world. Tablighi Jamaat is attached with Deobandi school of thought, so it is also a matter of concern for Dar-ul-Uloom Deoband and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind.



"We do not have a discussion with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's stand regarding Tablighi Jamaat in its country, and we have never talked about it in this regard. However, the allegation leveled by Islamic Affairs Ministry against Tablighi Jamaat at this time is very painful not only for Tablighi Jamaat but also for all Muslims and especially for those who belong to religion of Islam," Madani said after the meeting.



He said, JuH wanted to convey its grievances and feelings to Minister of Islamic Affairs through the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and to inform him about the difficulties and worst consequences that could come to the Muslims as a result of his statement.



"I am very glad that the Ambassador read my letter in a very good atmosphere, and discussed this subject and he has promised to give me the best cooperation in this regard. He also said that you should understand that this letter has reached the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, and from there I expect the answer to come as you expect," Madani said.



--AIAN

miz/skp/