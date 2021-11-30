Table tennis worlds: Fan, Moregard set up men's singles final

Houstan, Nov 29 (IANS) Top seed Fan Zhendong of China stormed to the men's singles final after beating compatriot Liang Jingkun convincingly in the semi-finals of the 2021 Houston table tennis world championships.



Fan showed why he is the world's top player as he defeated Liang 4-1 (11-5, 11-4, 11-9, 8-11, 13-11).



Fan raced to a 3-0 advantage early, winning the first three games 11-5, 11-4, 11-9. Liang managed to take a game off Fan in the fourth game, but his fightback fizzled out as the number one seed clinched the fifth game 13-11 to seal his passage to the final.



Fan will battle against Truls Moregard of Sweden in Monday's final, who shocked German evergreen Timo Boll in the semifinal.



The 19-year-old Swedish has underlined his growing credentials with sterling performances all week, stunning his more illustrious opponents, including Ahmed Saleh, Chuang Chih-Yuan, Patrick Franziska, Lim Jonghoon and Quadri Aruna.



On the women's singles part, Sun Yingsha is set to take on Wang Manyu in an all-Chinese women's singles final after she defeated Wang Yidi 4-1 whilst Wang Manyu showed she could match up to the might of her compatriot and world No. 1 Chen Meng as she rallied from two games down to oust Chen 4-3.



--IANS



bsk