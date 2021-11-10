Taapsee Pannu wraps up 'Shabaash Mithu' shoot

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Taapsee Pannu is basking in the success of 'Rashmi Rocket' and the actress has wrapped up another film titled 'Shabaash Mithu', a biopic based on Indian women's cricket captain Mithali Raj.



Taapsee took to her Instagram to share a few pictures from sets, she wrote, "8 ki thi jab kisi ne ek Sapna dikhaya tha, ki ek din ayega jab Cricket sirf gentleman's game nahi hoga. Humaari bhi ek team hogi, ek pehchaan hogi...'Women in Blue' Aa rahe hai hum...Jald hi...#ShabaashMithu ITS A FILM WRAP! Get ready to cheer for the World Cup 2022! #WomenInBlue"



The actress can be seen donning the Indian cricket team's jersey as she has a moment of joy with her cast members. 'Shabaash Mithu' is directed by Srijit Mukherji with story penned by Priya Aven. In addition, Taapsee has an interesting slate of upcoming films like 'Dobaaraa', 'Mishan Impossible', 'Loop Lapeta' and her debut production 'Blurr'.



