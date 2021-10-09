Taapsee Pannu talks travel and fashion

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANSlife) At the ongoing LFW X FDCI event in Mumbai, there's a whole dose of fashion and celebrity glamour. Actress Taapsee Pannu walked for designer Gaurang Shah dressed in a traditional signature Gaurang Banarsi saree in shades of green and lavender. IANSlife caught up with the actress for a quick conversation.





Q: Are you looking forward to on ground fashion events and the energy that comes with physical shows and appearances?



A: I'm looking forward to events returning to our lives, and definitely in fashion and particular. I am not someone who's really great with fashion and am particular about who I wear. I like certain kind of styles and collections or designers who resonate with my personality like Gaurang. But other than that, I'm looking forward to events returning in our life.



Q: The outfit that has been chosen for you. How does it complement you and your personal style?



A: The colours help uplift my mood, but apart from that, it makes me feel very special, very beautiful because the saree is one of my favourite outfits to wear.



Q: When it comes to the world of fashion, celebrity collaborations are replacing celebrity muses; your thoughts on this?



A: Yeah, why not I feel, a muse is about the brand, the designer, things they identify their collection with, having a muse is a normal thing.. so I find it you know, what the brand or the designer feels. It identifies their collection with, and, well, different art forms now having a muse is something which is seen as a normal thing. So, I find it a very good trend or a good thing to have muse for designer.



Q: What is your take on sustainable fashion and how do you support it?



A: I have been trying to start using sustainable fabrics and trying to support sustainable fashion, and the fact that I can pick my outfits in the films I do, recently, I made sure in one of my films that my outfits are made of biodegradable sustainable fabric. So that is I think one place where I can really help, because so many clothes used in movies get wasted; eventually you can really reuse them and use environment-friendly fabric.



Q: An experience in your life that you're waiting to have?



A: I am waiting to have all the experiences. I've not lived my entire life. So I don't want to know those experiences beforehand. Otherwise, it kills the surprise.



Q: You're an avid traveller what would you consider your top travel essentials?



A: A good pair of sneakers, a good internet connection, and it'll be nice to have some money in your bank.



