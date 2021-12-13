Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Looop Lapeta' set for OTT release

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Comedy thriller 'Looop Lapeta', which stars Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin, is directly heading for an OTT release.



Sony Pictures Films India has joined forces with streaming giant Netflix for the film's release.



'Looop Lapeta' directed by debutant writer-director Aakash Bhatia, is a remake of the cult classic 'Run Lola Run', and tells the story of a girlfriend, who's on a mission to rescue her boyfriend from a sticky situation.



Talking about the film, Aakash Bhatia said, "There's no way to downplay the exhilaration of making the first film and 'Looop Lapeta' has surpassed every bit of it. I'm extremely excited about the shape we have given it. It boldly jumps genres from comedy, thriller to romance and makes for a rollercoaster ride for audiences."



Revealing his approach for the story, he said, "My approach has been to tightly hold on to the emotional core of our story and characters, while consciously playing with style and form. A powerhouse ensemble cast and crew made this project what it is."



"The creative collaborators, Atul Kasbekar and Tanuj made for great producers on this debut journey. I'm elated that Netflix is the platform that the world gets to watch 'Looop Lapeta' on," Bhatia added.



Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar, Managing Partners at Ellipsis Entertainment, jointly said in a statement, "'Looop Lapeta' is yet another testimony to Ellipsis' vision of consistently identifying and backing first-rate directorial and writing talent, and unconventional clutter-breaking content appealing to new-age audiences."



The film produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment and Aayush Maheshwari, will soon premiere exclusively on Netflix.



--IANS

aa/kr