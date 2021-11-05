T20 World Cup: Would love to keep fate in our control, says Finch ahead of WI clash

Abu Dhabi, Nov 5 (IANS) Ahead of the important clash against West Indies, Australia captain Aaron Finch on Friday said that his team would love to keep their fate in their control, adding that it's important to stick to their good enough process in the ongoing T20 Men's T20 World Cup.



Australia and South Africa both have six points each in Group 1 and the Aussies will aim to win against the West Indies and won't rely on the result of the Proteas' game against England to qualify for the semi-final of the mega event.



"Yeah, you'd love to keep it (fate) in our control. That's all you can focus on. I think as soon as you start helping other teams win or other teams lose, it just clouds your judgment and your vision. It's really important that we just go and stick to our guns, stick to our process because we know that that's good enough when we get it right. So that's important," said Finch at the pre-match conference.



"West Indies is such a dangerous side. We saw that when we played them. Obviously with them being out of the competition now, they've got nothing to lose, which can also be a really dangerous spot," he added.



In the Caribbean a couple of months ago Hayden Walsh Jr had some pretty good success against Australia. However, Finch feels his side is now better equipped to deal with the spinner.



"He (Walsh) had a sensational series against us over there. I do think we're better equipped to deal with that at the moment. Obviously having played him before in a five-game series there's been a lot more information sharing amongst the boys and chat about that," said the Australian skipper.



"It just comes down to being able to perform your best game on the day. That sounds pretty basic, but that's what it comes down to, and as long as we can keep our intent, keep our energy, I think that goes a long way to giving ourselves the best chance of winning," he added.



The attacking opener Finch has batted well in the last few matches and his footwork has been also good.



Talking about his batting, Finch said, "Yeah, it was nice to get a few in the middle. I think the first couple of balls I was trying to swing a bit too hard and wasn't watching the ball as close as I should have been.



"But yeah, I feel as though my footwork patterns have been pretty good. It's something I've been working at. Obviously, when you're coming off an injury or you're coming back of any kind of layoff, it can take a little bit of time to get back up to speed, but I feel like I'm playing reasonably well, yeah."



