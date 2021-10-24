T20 World Cup: Would like to correct mistakes in next game, says Mahmudullah after loss to Lanka

Sharjah, Oct 24 (IANS) After suffering a five-wicket loss against former winners Sri Lanka, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah on Sunday said that his team lost a few chances in the field and they would like to correct their mistakes in the next match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.



Attacking fifties by Charith Asalanka (80 off 49) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (53 off 31) helped Sri Lanka hammer Bangladesh by five wickets in a Group 1 match in the Super 12 stage of the tournament at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.



"We lost a few chances. Would like to correct those things in the next game. Watching the last few games here, we felt extra spinner was a good option. We missed a couple of chances - would've been a different story. Hopefully, we can put up a good game against them (England)," said Mahmudullah at the post-match presentation.



During Bangladesh's innings Mohammad Naim (62 off 52) and Mushfiqur Rahim (57 off 37) hit fantastic fifties and the skipper praised batters for their effort.



"Batters did a great job. Liton and Naim gave us a very good start. Naim played a brilliant innings to hold the innings together. Mushy played a brilliant innings," said Mahmudullah.



