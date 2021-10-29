T20 World Cup: Win against Bangladesh means a lot, says Jason Holder

Sharjah, Oct 29 (IANS) West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder said that Friday's three-run win over Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium means a lot for his team. He added that with the team in a do-or-die situation, it was a good start to win their remaining matches in the Super 12 stage.



In a must-win match for both teams in Group 1, West Indies came out on top thanks to a late knock from Nicholas Pooran and bowlers defending 143 on a slow pitch. It was also the first victory in the tournament for the defending champions.



"This win means a lot to the team. We're obviously in a do-or-die situation, having to win the last remaining games. So it's good to start this one-off. It was a close encounter. Nevertheless, we got over the line," said Holder in the post-match press conference.



Holder, who made his first appearance in the tournament, played a late cameo of 15 off just five balls, including two big sixes. With the ball, he took out opener Mohammad Naim while conceding 22 runs in his four overs. The all-rounder believed that getting 18 runs in the final over of the innings off Mustafizur Rahman was a turning point in the match.



"You could sit back in hindsight and say a few things. The last over was obviously very important for our momentum. We were able to get three 6s, as I said, which helped us get up to a respectable total. I felt like 140 was a very good total. I think with our bowling attack we could defend that, and it proved to be enough. So, credit to our batters for getting us up to 140, and then also credit to the way we stuck at it and held our nerve."



Holder, originally named as a travelling reserve, was drafted into the main squad as left-arm pacer Obed McCoy was ruled out due to a right shin injury. He expressed his happiness overplaying a critical role in West Indies' win. "It feels good, man. I was obviously disappointed not to be a part of the original squad, but I'm here now. I can only control what is in front of me. Certain things are beyond my control. Every opportunity I get, I try to cherish it and make the most of it to help this team."



Holder pointed out that the last ball bowled by Andre Russell while defending 13 in the final over as his favourite moment of the nail-biting match. With four needed off the final ball, Russell nailed a yorker which Mahmudullah couldn't connect with, keeping West Indies alive in the competition.



"The last ball that Russell bowled. Obviously, four runs, one ball to bowl the perfect yorker, which was a dot ball, was phenomenal. A lot of jubilation went through my veins especially, and then all the guys obviously played really well. So, that moment was the best moment for me. Let's hope the next two games we can feel similarly."



The 29-year-old concluded by saying he has no idea about the fitness of captain Kieron Pollard, who retired hurt mid-way while batting. Though Pollard returned to hit a six on the last ball of the innings, he didn't come out to the field. "I have no clue how Polly is. He obviously left the field after batting and wasn't able to field."



