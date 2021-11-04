T20 World Cup: West Indies win toss, opt to field against Sri Lanka

Abu Dhabi, Nov 4 (IANS) West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to field against Sri Lanka in a super 12 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, here on Thursday.



West Indies didn't make any change in their team for this match.



"We are going to bowl first. That has been the nature of the competition. Expect a bit of dew here. For us, it's important to win a cricket match. As a team, hopefully we can bowl well. I had a couple of days off, working with the physio. We are playing the same team. We have not batted well, have another opportunity to put it right," said Pollard at the toss.



On the other hand, the Dasun Shanaka-led side Sri Lanka made one change as Binura Fernando came in place of Kumara for this match.



"We have played three games here, the wickets have flattened now. We tried our best. Our batting hasn't delivered. If it had clicked, we could have made it to the semis. Kumara is out, Binura Fernando is in. He creates the angle away from the right-handers," said Shanaka at the toss.



Playing XI;



Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando



West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul



