T20 World Cup: We want to be at our best against England, says SA captain Bavuma

Sharjah, Nov 5 (IANS) South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said that his team is focused on playing their best cricket in their final match of Super 12 stage in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against England on Saturday. He added that his team is eyeing on winning the match instead of fretting about the net run rate. South Africa are in third place in the Group 1 standings with six points from four matches.



"I think first of all, in the context of the event that we're at, tomorrow is obviously a big game. Some have even called it as almost our quarter-final. So, I think from that point of view and looking at our expectations as a team coming to this event, we want to play our best cricket tomorrow," said Bavuma in the pre-match press conference on Friday.



"We obviously understand with Australia I think who are currently No. 2 in our group, with their superior run rate, there's not much I guess we can do from that point of view. I think the first point when we go out would be to win the game. Irrespective of where Australia within the group, we want to win that game, and we'll be striving to do so."



"What's happening with Australia, West Indies, I guess what helps us is that their game happens before our game, so we'll kind of get a better sense or understanding as to how we need to approach the England game. If Australia win, then it's going to come down to the net run rate. We'll have an opportunity, I guess, somewhere along our game to control our net run rate or alter our approach. But I think the first point, without reading too much into everything else, is to win tomorrow's game, and then we can take it from there."



Talking about the match against England, Bavuma remarked that his team will be looking to add 'five percent extra' to their performances in every department of the game. "I think tomorrow is just to find a way to add an extra five percent in all our departments. Like I said, coming up against England, we're going to have to be at our best. It'll just be us trying to find a way to up in every department. I think the bowling has been really good. The fielding, as well, has been really good. The batting, as well. But let's just find a way to just improve in every department of our game."



Asked about possible changes in bowling make-up to suit the slow conditions of Sharjah, Bavuma refused to divulge specific details. "I think that decision though we'll only really be able to make while we're there in Sharjah. Like I said, even though Sharjah has played the way that it's played, it is traditionally known to be a good batting wicket, so we'll have to make that decision once we at least see the wicket tomorrow."



