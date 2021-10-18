T20 World Cup Warm-up: Ishan, Rahul star as India beat England

Dubai, Oct 18 (IANS) Brilliant fifties by Ishan Kishan (70) and KL Rahul (51) helped India beat England by seven wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup Warm-up match here on Monday.



Brief scores:



England 188/5 in 20 overs (Jonny Bairstow 49, Moeen Ali 43*, Mohammed Shami 3-40) lost to India 192/3 in 19 overs (Ishan 70, KL Rahul 51, Rishabh Pant 29, Willey 1-16) by seven wickets.



