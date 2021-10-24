T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh by five wickets

Sharjah, Oct 24 (IANS) Fifties from Mohammad Naim and Mushfiqur Rahim went in vain as Sri Lanka thrashed Bangladesh by five wickets in a Group 1 match in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here on Sunday.



Sri Lanka, who came into this match off an unbeaten run in the first round, continued their winning streak in the tournament.



Fantastic fifties by Mohammad Naim (62 off 52) and Mushfiqur Rahim (57 off 37) powered Bangladesh to 171/4 in 20 overs.



Chasing a stiff target, Sri Lanka lost the wicket of Kusal Perera (1) in the very first over. But, Charith Asalanka (80 off 49) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (53 off 31) smashed fifties and helped Sri Lanka chase down the target in 18.5 overs with 5-wickets in hand.



This was Sri Lanka's highest successful run chase at the T20 World Cup.



Brief scores:



Bangladesh 171-4 in 20 overs (Mohammad Naim 62, Mushfiqur Rahim 57; Chamika Karunaratne 1/12) lost to Sri Lanka 172-5 in 18.5 overs (Charith Asalanka 80, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 53; Shakib Al Hasan 2/17)



--IANS



avn/bsk