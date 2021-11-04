T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 20 runs

Abu Dhabi, Nov 4 (IANS) Sri Lanka produced a clinical performance to beat West Indies by 20 runs in a Super 12 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, here on Thursday.



With this loss, West Indies have been knocked out of the tournament.



Riding on attacking fifties by Charith Asalanka (68 off 41) and Pathum Nissanka (51 off 41), Sri Lanka posted 189-3 in 20 overs. Apart from Asalanka, Kusal Perera (29) and Dasun Shanaka (25) also made valuable contributions with the bat for Sri Lanka.



In reply, a sparkling fifty by Shimron Hetmyer (81 not out off 54) went in vain as West Indies were restricted to 169-8 in 20 overs, losing by 20 runs. In addition to Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran also played a fighting knock (46 off 34) but it was not enough.



Wanindu Hasaranga (2/19), Binura Fernando (2/24) were the main wicket-takers for Sri Lanka.



Brief scores:



Sri Lanka - 189-3 in 20 overs (Charith Asalanka 68, Pathum Nissanka 51; Russell 2/33) against West Indies 169-8 in 20 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 81,Nicholas Pooran 46; Wanindu Hasaranga (2/19).



--IANS

avn/cs