T20 World Cup: South Africa thrash Bangladesh by six wickets

Abu Dhabi, Nov 2 (IANS) South Africa beat Bangladesh by six wickets in their Group 1 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.



Chasing a small total of 85, Proteas reached the target in 13.3 overs.



Brief scores:

Bangladesh 84 all out in 18.2 overs (Mehedi Hasan 27; Anrich Nortje 3/8, Kagiso Rabada 3/20), South Africa 86/4 in 13.3 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 22, Temba Bavuna 31, Taskin Ahmed 2-18).



