T20 World Cup: Sharafuddin approved as replacement for retired Asghar in Afghanistan squad

Dubai, Nov 2 (IANS) All-rounder Sharafuddin Ashraf has been approved as a replacement for retired Asghar Afghan in Afghanistan's Twenty 20 World Cup squad, the tournament's Event Technical Committee said on Tuesday.



The 26-year-old Ashraf has played 26 international matches, including nine T20Is.



"The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 approved the replacement of Afghan following concerns over the veteran's mental well-being," the ICC said in a statement.



"Ashraf was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of Covid-19 quarantine requirements," it added.



A bowling all-rounder, Sharafuddin has claimed five wickets thus far in his T20I career, claiming figures of 3/27 on debut in the format, back in 2015 against the Netherlands. He last featured for the Afghanistan T20I side in March, against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi.



The left-arm orthodox spinner is available for selection for Afghanistan's next T20 World Cup match against India on November 3.



Earlier, Afghanistan gave Afghan a fitting farewell in their last match, defeating Namibia by 62 runs in the final match for his country.



Afghanistan are placed second in Group 2 in the T20 World Cup Super 12s stage, two points behind Pakistan (six points) in first.



