T20 World Cup: Sania Mirza comes to Mohammad Hafeez's rescue, arranges birthday cake for his wife

Sharjah, Oct 27 (IANS) Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez on Wednesday revealed that he had forgotten to arrange a birthday cake for his wife Nazia but India tennis star Sania Mirza came to his rescue and helped him on time for the celebration.



A clinical Pakistan beat New Zealand by five wickets in Sharjah on Tuesday to register a second consecutive win of the tournament. Pakistan team celebrated the memorable victory with a customary group selfie in the stadium.



Soon after the team celebration, Hafeez also celebrated his wife's birthday with his friends and family in Sharjah but he had forgotten to get the birthday cake and it was Sania who arranged it on time for his wife.



The Pakistan all-rounder Hafeez, who scored 11 off 6 during Pakistan's chase, took to social media to share photos of his wife's birthday celebration and thanked Sania for the help.



"Happy birthday to my wife @naziahafeez8 i forgot but thanks to rescue angel @MirzaSania to arrange a birthday cake on time (sic)," Hafeeez wrote on twitter along with pictures.



Notably, Sania was cheering for her husband and Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik from the stands at the Sharjah Stadium on Tuesday. Malik, also didn't disappoint Sania and played a crucial knock along with Asif Ali.



Malik and Ali added 48 runs for the 6th wicket in just 23 balls as Pakistan chased the 135-run target with 8 balls to spare. Pakistan are on top of the T20 World Cup Group 2 Super 12 points table with 2 wins from as many matches.



--IANS

avn/cs