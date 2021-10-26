T20 World Cup: Rauf's four-fer helps Pakistan restrict New Zealand to 134/8

Sharjah, Oct 26 (IANS) A sensational bowling performance by Haris Rauf (4/22) helped Pakistan restrict New Zealand to 134/8 in a Super 12 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here on Tuesday.



Apart from Rauf, fellow pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imad Wasim, and Hafeez picked up a wicket each at the sluggish pitch at Sharjah.



Put in to bat first, New Zealand were off to a slow start. They were 42-1 after the end of powerplay with opener Martin Guptill (17) back in the pavilion.



Another Kiwi opener Daryl Mitchellc (27) also struggled to score freely and was dismissed by Imad Wasim in the 9th over of the innings. Jimmy Neesham's visit to the middle lasted just two deliveries as Hafeez got rid of him to leave New Zealand 60/3 at the midway point of the innings.



New Zealand captain Kane Williamson hit a few boundaries and he along with Devon Conway built a partnership and tried to revive the innings. The Black Caps were recovering well but a direct hit from Hasan Ali caught Williamson short of his crease, leaving the Kiwis in trouble at 90/4 after 13.1 overs.



After Williamson's departure, New Zealand's innings never got the momentum and they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Devon Conway, who looked in good touch, was the next one to depart after scoring 27 of 24.



The next few batsmen -- Glenn Phillips (13), Tim Seifert (8), Mitchell Santner (6) didn't contribute much as Pakistan bowlers kept New Zealand in check by taking wickets periodically. In the end, New Zealand were restricted to 134-8 in 20 overs.



Brief scores:



New Zealand 134-8 in 20 overs (Daryl Mitchell 27, Devon Conway 27; Haris Rauf 4/22) against Pakistan



--IANS



avn/bsk