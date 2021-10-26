T20 World Cup: Pakistan win toss, opt to field against New Zealand

Sharjah, Oct 26 (IANS) Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field against New Zealand in a Super 12 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here on Tuesday.



Pakistan, who registered a thumping win against India in the last match, didn't make any change in their team for this clash.



"We're gonna bowl first. Hopefully, we can take early wickets and restrict them to a low score. Dew is also a factor. Winning always gives confidence, especially when it comes to the first game of the tournament. Boys are keen to maintain the performance today as well. There is always room for improvement," said Babar at the toss.



On the other hand, New Zealand, who are playing their first match of Super 12, will miss the services of Lockie Ferguson. The pacer has been ruled out of the tournament with a calf tear.



"It's nice to get started. Obviously, a nice crowd out there, even if they are against us a bit. Unfortunately, Lockie Ferguson is ruled out of the tournament. Adam Milne joins the squad. We're having Tim, Trent, Ish, Santner, and Neesham as our bowlers," said Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson at the toss.



Playing XI:



New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Tim Seifert (w), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult



Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi



--IANS



avn/bsk