T20 World Cup: Pakistan win toss, elect to bat against Namibia

Abu Dhabi, Nov 2 (IANS) Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against Namibia in a Group 2 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.



Pakistan captain Babar Azam said they have decided to go in with an unchanged side. He said he expects some help for the bowlers in the second half of the match.



Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus said he would have bowled first on winning the toss. So, he was happy to get first use of the wicket. Namibia have made two changes to their squad -- Stephan Baard and Ben Shikingo come in for Pikki Ya France and Bernard Scholtz.



Playing XIs:



Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi



Namibia: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (wk), Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ben Shikongo.



--IANS



bsk