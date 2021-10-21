T20 World Cup: Oman win toss, elect to bat first against Scotland

Al Amerat, Oct 21 (IANS) Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood has won the toss and elected to bat first against Scotland in the final Group B match of Round 1 at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground here on Thursday.



After winning the toss, Maqsood said Khawar Ali and Suraj Kumar come in for Kaleemullah and Ayaan Khan in the playing eleven. "We have to put up a good total and defend it. Pitch will play differently in the second innings. So we want to put up a good total."



Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer said Safyaan Sharif replaces Alasdair Evans in the playing eleven. "We would have been happy either day. Comfortable chasing. We've got a real belief and togetherness among our group, having to win three games to top the group, if that's what we have to do, we are comfortable with that."



Teams:

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Khawar Ali, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood (captain), Mohammad Nadeem, Suraj Kumar (wicketkeeper), Naseem Khushi, Sandeep Goud, Fayyaz Butt and Bilal Khan.



Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (captain), Matthew Cross (wicketkeeper), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Bradley Wheal and Safyaan Sharif.



