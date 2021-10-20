T20 World Cup: Namibia win toss, opt to field against Netherlands

Abu Dhabi, Oct 20 (IANS) Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and opted to field against Netherlands in the 7th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, here on Wednesday.



Namibia made one change in their playing XI as Michael van Lingen came in for Pikky Ya France.



"We are going to have a bowl. It was tough batting first. We need to take the positives from the first game, we need to stay in the battle a bit longer today. The dew factor did play in the last game. We are playing two off-spinners," said Erasmus at the toss.



On the other hand, Netherlands made two changes in their team, bringing in Stephan Myburgh and Timm van der Gug for this match.



"We need to put some runs on the board and put them under pressure. Today is an important day for us," said Netherlands skipper Pieter Seelaar at the toss.



Playing XI:



Netherlands: Max ODowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards(w), Roelof van der Merwe, Pieter Seelaar(c), Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen.



Namibia: Stephan Baard, Zane Green(w), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.



--IANS



