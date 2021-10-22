T20 World Cup: Namibia hammer Ireland by 8 wickets, advance to Super 12 stage

Sharjah, Oct 22 (IANS) Namibia hammered Ireland eight wickets in the 11th match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here on Friday. With this win, Namibia are through to the Super-12 of the tournament.



A clinical bowling performance helped Namibia restrict Ireland to 125/8 in 20 overs.



In reply, skipper Gerhard Erasmus (53 off 49) smashed a fine fifty and helped Namibia chase down the target in 18.3 overs with eight wickets in hand. Along with Erasmus, David Wiese also played a valuable knock of 28 off 14 balls.





Brief scores:

Ireland 125/8 in 20 overs (Paul Stirling 38, Kevin O'Brien 25; Jan Frylinck 3/21, David Wiese 2/22) lost to Namibia 126-2 in 18.3 overs (Gerhard Erasmus 53, David Wiese 28; Curtis Campher 2/14)



