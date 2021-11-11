T20 World Cup: Job finished? I don't think so, tweets Neesham after game-changing cameo

Abu Dhabi, Nov 11 (IANS) New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham played a match-changing knock to help his side beat England by five wickets and reach the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. But he feels that his job isn't done yet.



Chasing 167 for victory, New Zealand were in a spot of bother when they needed 57 runs off the last four overs. From that point, Neesham slammed a sensational 27-run knock off just 11 balls, including taking 23 off Chris Jordan in the 17th over to flip the match in New Zealand's favour.



In his cameo, Neesham hit four and three sixes before being dismissed by Adil Rashid on the last ball of the 18th over. Among those three sixes, he survived a caught chance when Jonny Bairstow took the catch at long-on while diving. But as he dived into the boundary, his knee touched the boundary rope.



In a picture that has gone viral on social media, the New Zealand players are seen jumping with joy in the dug-out as Daryl Mitchell hit the winning four. While all are celebrating, a stone-faced Neesham continues to sit on the chair with an expressionless look and pads on. Apart from him, captain Kane Williamson was calm with a smile on his face.



Neesham's lack of expressions left many social media users confused. Quoting a tweet from ESPNCricinfo, Neesham wrote. "Job finished? I don't think so." After heartbreak of being second best in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final at Lord's, looks like Neesham is dead set to take New Zealand past the finishing line in Dubai on Sunday.



