T20 World Cup: India to play England, Australia in warm-up matches

Dubai, Oct 12 (IANS) India will take on England on October 18 in Dubai and Australia on October 20 in Abu Dhabi, in their two warm-up matches ahead of the T20 World Cup.



India, who open their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in a Super 12 match on October 24, will play their two games in the second set of warm-up matches.



A total of 16 warm-up matches will be played between participant teams of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.



The first set of warm-up fixtures began on Tuesday (Oct 12), featuring all the eight teams in Round 1 of the tournament. Each team will play two warm-up matches, with these fixtures being played over the course of the next two days, starting with the clash between Papua New Guinea and Ireland in Abu Dhabi.



The second set of warm-up fixtures will begin on October 18, and conclude on October 20, with the eight confirmed Super12 teams set to play two warm-up matches each.



This set of fixtures will be broadcast in India by Star Sports on their territorial channels and Hotstar.



Some key clashes in the second stage include Pakistan v West Indies in Dubai on October 18, New Zealand v Australia on the same day and England v New Zealand and Pakistan v South Africa in Abu Dhabi on October 20.



--IANS



bsk