T20 World Cup: India could try Kishan as an opener against Namibia, says VVS Laxman

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Calling left-handed batter Ishan Kishan 'a very talented player', former India batter VVS Laxman believes that he should be given a chance in the Super 12 match against Namibia on Monday. Kishan hasn't been a part of the playing eleven in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup since making four runs as an opener in the eight-wicket loss to New Zealand. With India now out of the tournament, Laxman feels that he could be inserted into the playing eleven.



"I think that he is a very talented player. Ishan Kishan is someone who uses the Power-play field restrictions, plays his brand of cricket. Having said that, as Virat Kohli relinquishes his captaincy after that the choice will be Rohit Sharma, he is most destructive and consistent to win matches for India in that position where he goes in as an opener and then KL Rahul we know what a talent he is and what a match-winner he is," said Laxman on Game Plan show on Star Sports.



"So, how can you disturb these two established openers just to accommodate Ishan Kishan? So that's probably the question, which will be on the minds of team management and the selection committee. But, probably keeping in mind that there is no consequence to the match which is going to happen against Namibia. Probably in this match, they can try Ishan Kishan," added Laxman.



Laxman feels that with next year's Men's T20 World Cup in Australia, India needs to find bowlers who are quick and can extract bounce, and can bowl different variations. "I think it is very important to identify a couple of bowlers who bowl quick because the conditions in Australia will be totally different, where I'm not sure the ball will swing too much. But having someone who can bowl quick, extract the bounce and pace of that wicket and at the same time can use the variations because you want someone who can also finish off the innings well with the ball."



The 47-year-old pointed out that India requires to identify batsmen who can offer part-time bowling options so that the captain will not be under pressure due to a lack of bowlers. "The other important aspect is to identify batsmen who can bowl because we've seen that if you have the sixth or seventh bowling option, the captain will definitely not be under pressure. We know Hardik Pandya has been struggling with his fitness. So, get a couple of batsmen who can also take two overs, that will be very critical for the World Cup in Australia."



