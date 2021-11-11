T20 World Cup: For me, the longer he is there, the better, says England coach Silverwood on Morgan

Dubai, Nov 11 (IANS) England head coach Chris Silverwood believes that the longer captain Eoin Morgan is there in the team, the better it is for everyone. He added that if Morgan has to make any sort of decision on his future, then he is the only person who can take a decision. England's aim of holding two white-ball World Cup trophies at the same time came crashing down when they suffered a five-wicket loss to New Zealand in the first semi-final on Wednesday.



"He's a very strong leader, and has been for many years now. I still think he's got a lot of years in front of him that he can give to this team, and this team enjoys having him at the front. I think we are a stronger unit for it. We've seen that, at stages in the tournament, he has slipped down the order to let others put their mark on the game. I think that's testament to what a good leader he is. For me, the longer he is there, the better," Silverwood was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo on Thursday.



"He's got to make that decision himself. Morgs and I talk a lot. We are always chatting away. Even last night on the coach on the way back, his mind had already gone on to the next (World Cup), what do we need to do, what are we looking for. As soon as those conversations start, in my mind, that is it for us: he's in. He wants it, and he wants to lead. I think he will make up his mind when he's ready."



Silverwood admitted that England players were still hurting from the sensational semi-final loss to New Zealand. He added that it would have been great if an injured Tymal Mills would have been available for a crucial match. "I'm not going to lie - it would have been nice to have had Tymal out there, or bring in Archer. But at the same time we did have strength on the bench. It does show a depth of talent, which is very encouraging. A lot of people will be better for the experience."



"At the same time, we have got a group of lads who are hurting, which you can understand as well. To get so close, touching distance, and then to have it snatched away… we had the game under control for a lot of the time, (but Neesham) came in and played some exceptional shots, which made life difficult for us."



