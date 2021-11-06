T20 World Cup: England win toss, opt to bowl against South Africa

Sharjah, Nov 6 (IANS) England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to field against South Africa in a Super 12 match of the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here on Saturday.



England, who have almost sealed their berth in the semi-finals with four consecutive wins, made one change as Mark Wood came in place of Tymal Mills for this match.



"We will bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, dew will play a role here, as he saw against Sri Lanka. It's a different challenge to play here, we saw an unbelievable innings from Jos Buttler the other day. We'll have to give our best in every match," said Morgan at the toss.



On the other hand, the Temba Bavuma-led South Africa remained unchanged for this important clash.



"We were looking to bowl as well, but now we need to start well with the bat and then try and defend it. We need to do well in the batting powerplay, lay a foundation, and then plan ahead," said Bavuma at the toss.



Playing XI:



England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood



South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi



--IANS



avn/bsk