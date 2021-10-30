T20 World Cup: England thrash Australia by 8 wickets

Dubai, Oct 30 (IANS) England produced a clinical performance with both bat and ball to thrash Australia by eight wickets in a Super-12 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Saturday.



This was England's third successive victory and they are at the top position in Group 1 points table of the tournament.



A sensational bowling performance by Chris Jordan (3/17), Chris Woakes (2/23), and Tymal Mills (2/45) helped England bowl out Australia for 125 in 20 overs.



Apart from Jordan, Woakes, and Mills, Adil Rashid, Liam Livingstone also picked a wicket each for England while Aaron Finch (44 off 49) was the top-scorer for Australia.



In reply, Jos Buttler's quickfire fifty (71 off 32) helped England chase down the target quite comfortably in 11.4 overs with 8 wickets in hand. Jason Roy (22) and Jonny Bairstow (16) also chipped in with small contributions with the bat.



Brief scores:



Australia 125-10 in 20 overs (Aaron Finch 44; Chris Jordan 3/17, Chris Woakes 2/23) lost to England 126-2 in 11.4 overs (Jos Buttler 71, Jason Roy 22; Ashton Agar 1/15)



