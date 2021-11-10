T20 World Cup: England, NZ players observe minute's silence in memory of Mohan Singh

Abu Dhabi, Nov 10 (IANS) Before the start of the first semifinal between England and New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, players from both sides along with support staff members observed a minute's silence in memory of Mohan Singh, the chief pitch curator of the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, who died on November 7.



Those inside the stadium, including the spectators, also paid their respects by observing a minute's silence just before the national anthems of New Zealand and England. On the giant screen, a picture of him with the words 'In memory - Mohan Singh' was shown when a minute's silence was on.



Singh passed away hours before the start of the Super 12 match between Afghanistan and New Zealand on Sunday. At the request of Abu Dhabi Cricket, the ground staff and Mohan's family, the game went ahead as planned.



"The International Cricket Council has sent its condolences to the family of Mohan Singh, the curator at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi who passed away earlier today. At the request of Abu Dhabi Cricket, the ground staff and Mohan's family, game between New Zealand and Afghanistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 went ahead," the ICC had said in a statement.



"We are deeply saddened and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, Abu Dhabi Cricket and everyone connected with the event," said an ICC Spokesperson.



Abu Dhabi Cricket had also condoled the sudden passing of Singh through a statement. "It is with great sadness that Abu Dhabi Cricket announces that Head Curator, Mohan Singh, has passed away today. Mohan has been with Abu Dhabi Cricket for 15 years and has played a pivotal role in all of the venue's success during that time. Tributes to Mohan and his incredible achievements will be honoured in the coming days. Our thoughts are with Mohan's family and we ask for media to respect their privacy at this tragic time."



