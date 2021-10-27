T20 World Cup: England hammer Bangladesh by 8 wickets

Abu Dhabi, Oct 27 (IANS) England produced a clinical all-round performance to hammer Bangladesh by 8 wickets in a Super 12 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, here on Wednesday.



This was England's second successive victory in the Super 12s of the tournament and they moved to the top of the points table in Group 1.



A brilliant bowling performance by Tymal Mills (3/27), Liam Livingstone (2/15) and Moeen Ali (2/18) helped England restrict Bangladesh to 124/9 in 20 overs.



In reply, Jason Roy smashed a quickfire fifty (61 off 38) and helped England chase the target quite comfortably in 14.1 overs. Apart from Roy, Dawid Malan (28) and Jos Buttler (18) also made valuable contributions with the bat for England.



Brief scores;

Bangladesh: 124/9 in 20 Overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 29; Tymal Mills 3/27, Liam Livingstone 2/15) lost to England 126-2 in 14.1 overs (Jason Roy 61, Dawid Malan 28; Nasum Ahmed 1/26).



--IANS

avn/cs