T20 World Cup: England aim to continue winning momentum against Bangladesh (preview)

Abu Dhabi, Oct 26 (IANS) The Eoin Morgan-led England will aim to continue their winning momentum when they face Mahmudullah's Bangladesh in a Group 1 Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, here on Wednesday.



England enter the game with a thumping victory over West Indies in their tournament opener while Bangladesh lost their first match to Sri Lanka by five wickets.



Former champion England have numerous match-winners in their team. They bat deep till No 11 but their top-order featuring Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali will be the key against Bangladesh. The batting form of skipper Eoin Morgan will be a concern for England.



Spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali did a great job for England in the last game and the likes of Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, and Chris Jordan will look to create an impact with the pace-bowling against Bangladesh.



On the other hand, Bangladesh have done well with the bat so far in the tournament. Once again, the onus will be on the likes of Mohammad Naim, captain Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Liton Das to score big runs for the team. Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan will have the responsibility to restrict the England batters.



Surprisingly, England and Bangladesh haven't faced each other in T20ls to date.



Squads:



England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood



Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Kumar Das, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed.



--IANS



avn/bsk