T20 World Cup: Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat against PNG

Al Amerat (Oman), Oct 21 (IANS) Bangladesh captain Mahmudhullah won the toss and opted to bat against Papua New Guinea in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, here on Thursday.



Bangladesh, who are with two points in the four-team table, didn't make any change in their team for this match.



"We'll bat first. Looks like a very good wicket to bat on, so would like to put on a good total on the board. We have had a good chat, we have a good team and haven't played our best game yet," said Mahmudhullah at the toss.



On the other hand, PNG, who are looking for their first win, made two changes in their team as Hiri Hiri and Damien Ravu came in place of Tony Ura and Nosaina Pakuna.



"Exciting times for us. Nothing to lose and we have a lot of freedom to give it everything. We were looking to bat first as well. The top-order hasn't done really well and the lower-order has done really well. We haven't batted well for 20 overs and we'll look to do that today," said PNG skipper Assad Vala at the toss.



Playing XI:



Papua New Guinea: Lega Siaka, Assad Vala(c), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Simon Atai, Hiri Hiri, Norman Vanua, Kiplin Doriga(w), Chad Soper, Kabua Morea, Damien Ravu



Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan(w), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman



--IANS



avn/bsk