T20 World Cup: Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat against Oman

Al Amerat, Oct 19 (IANS) Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and opted to bat against Oman in the 6th match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, here on Tuesday.



Bangladesh, who suffered a shocking six-run defeat to Scotland in the last game, made one change in their team as Mohammad Naim came in place of Soumya Sarkar.



"Going to have a bat, put some runs on the board and try to defend it. Dew is a factor and it's been in our consideration. But we'd like to have a good total on the board. Batting wise we didn't build enough partnerships. Today's another opportunity," said Mahmudullah at the toss.



On the other hand, Oman, who won their last match against PNG, also made one change, replacing Khawar Ali with Fayyaz Butt for this game.



"Happy to bowl. Just one thing -- have to keep them to a low total. We have pressure from the first game, not this game," said Oman skipper Zeeshan Maqsood at the toss.



Playing XI:



Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman



Oman : Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi(w), Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan



