T20 World Cup: Australia win toss and elect to bowl against Bangladesh

Dubai, Nov 4 (IANS) Australia captain Aaron Finch has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh in a Group 1 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium here on Thursday.



After winning the toss, Finch said that Mitchell Marsh comes in for Ashton Agar. "Just want to exploit any moisture on offer. Looks like a really good wicket. We've had a few days to relax and regroup," he said.



Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah said that Mustafizur Rahman comes in for Nasum Ahmed in the playing eleven. "We need to put a decent total on the board. It's been tough in this tournament, we haven't played to potential. We need to play for pride and prove ourselves."



Playing XIs:



Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (cap), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood



Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Litton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (cap), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam



