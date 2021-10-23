T20 WC: Australia win toss, elect to bowl first against South Africa

Abu Dhabi, Oct 23 (IANS) Australia captain Aaron Finch has won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa in a Group 1 match of Super 12 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Saturday.



After winning the toss, Finch said, "Looks like a good wicket, can't see things changing a lot during the course of the game. We have a lot of experience in the side, we haven't played as a group, but we're looking forward to this tournament. Tough selection choices, but Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Josh Inglis and Mitch Swepson miss out."



South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma said, "It's been a previlege to lead the team in the tournament. Two spinners, KG, Nortje, an all-rounder and an extra batsman in Klassen. We are coming off with some real momentum -- we have confidence in our team and we'll look to do well."



Playing XIs:



Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood



South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi.



