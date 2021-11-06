T20 WC: Australia win toss and elect to bowl first against West Indies

Abu Dhabi, Nov 6 (IANS) Australia captain Aaron Finch has won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies in their last Group 1 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Saturday.



Finch said his playing eleven was unchanged from the win against Bangladesh. "It looks like a good wicket and won't change throughout the 40 overs. If you have to win the tournament then you have to win both ways. We won't think about it."



West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard said that leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr comes in for pacer Ravi Rampaul. "Obviously these guys, all of us have done over the last decade or so for the T20 game is just amazing. It is unfortunate that we couldn't get that one last hurrah in terms of getting to the next phase of the tournament. But today is another opportunity, it will be emotional for some but the important thing is to try and win the cricket game to salvage something."





Playing XIs



Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.



West Indies: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (captain), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein and Hayden Walsh Jr.



--IANS



nr/akm