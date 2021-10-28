'Syrian Constitutional Committee should continue its work with urgency, purpose'

Damascus, Oct 28 (IANS) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said that the Syrian Constitutional Committee should continue its work with urgency and purpose.



He briefed the Security Council on the sixth session of the Small Body of the Constitutional Committee held in Geneva last week, reports Xinhua news agency.



The session failed as the co-chairs were not able to agree on the mechanisms for progressing the discussion further during the final day on Friday.



They also failed to agree on dates for future sessions.



"It was for these reasons that I viewed the outcome, particularly the last day's discussions, as a disappointment," said Pedersen.



But he said it is important that the Constitutional Committee continues its work with urgency and purpose, that it works, as its Terms of Reference say that it should, "expeditiously and continuously to produce results and continued progress".



He said he will continue his active consultations with the co-chairs, and also engage the committee members nominated by civil society, to address the challenges that have arisen.



"We need a common understanding on a working mechanism to help the Constitutional Committee discharge its drafting mandate, and we need to set the dates of forthcoming sessions. I remain convinced that progress on the Constitutional Committee could, if done the right way, help to build some trust and confidence. But let me stress that this requires real determination and the political will to try to build some common ground," he said.



Pedersen said as the Constitutional Committee was convening in Geneva, violence continued on the ground in Syria.



There were terrorist attacks, airstrikes and heavy shelling that all led to casualties, including dozens of civilians. Some of these incidents also underlined the constant risks of regional escalation, he added.



"The violence must stop. I continue to call for a nationwide cease-fire, and to stress that the obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure must be respected. I also reiterate my call for international cooperation to counter terrorist groups effectively and in a manner that strictly adheres to international humanitarian law," he said.



More than 12 million Syrians remain displaced, either as refugees or as internally displaced, and poverty levels are in the vicinity of 90 per cent, he noted.



"The current trajectory of developments in Syria is deeply concerning. We have to break out of this dynamic. As part of this, I am continuing to ask key states to work with me in exploratory discussions on concrete, mutual and reciprocal steps that are defined with realism and precision, and that are implemented in parallel and are verifiable. We need a constructive Syria diplomacy to help save lives, ease suffering, promote stability and further the implementation of Resolution 2254," he said, referring to the Security Council resolution that provides for a roadmap for a political settlement of the Syrian crisis.



"I will shortly be embarking on consultations in a number of capitals, as well as engaging the Syrian parties directly, as I seek both to facilitate the Constitutional Committee and develop a wider political process, step for step, step by step, to promote the implementation of Security Council Resolution 2254," said Pedersen.



