Sydney, Manuka Oval, MCG to host Australia's T20I series vs Sri Lanka

Melbourne, Jan 20 (IANS) The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Manuka Oval and Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will host Australia's five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka from February 11 and 20, the country's cricket board confirmed on Thursday.



Initially scheduled to be played in Queensland and Adelaide, the second, third and fourth T20Is have been relocated "to minimise biosecurity risks by reducing travel across the country," Cricket Australia (CA) said.



"Schedule update: Our upcoming five-match Dettol T20I series against @OfficialSLC will now be played across the @scg, @ManukaOval and the @MCG," the CA tweeted.



Nick Hockley, CA's CEO said that South Australia and Queensland will be disappointed to miss out on these matches but the decision was taken keeping in mind the health and safety of players.



"CA will continue to prioritise the health and safety of all players, match officials, staff, fans, broadcasters and the wider community as we navigate the challenges presented by Covid-19," said Hockley.



"We know that fans in South Australia and Queensland will be disappointed to miss out on these matches and we remain committed to bringing international cricket to all states and territories across the country as safely as possible. We thank Sri Lanka Cricket for working closely with us to make the series possible and look forward to five entertaining matches," he added.



Itinerary:



February 11: Australia v Sri Lanka 1st T20I, SCG



February 13: Australia v Sri Lanka 2nd T20I, SCG



February 15: Australia v Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I, Manuka Oval



February 18: Australia v Sri Lanka, 4th T20I, MCG



February 20: Australia v Sri Lanka, 5th T20I, MCG



