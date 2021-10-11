SWR's air-conditioned coaches to transport chocolates, noodles

Panaji, Oct 11 (IANS) In a unique innovation, bars, slabs of chocolate and a consignment of noodles will substitute passengers in air conditioned compartments of South Western Railway trains, which will be transported to Delhi regularly, an official statement said on Monday.



The innovation by Hubballi division of South Western Railway (SWR) will fetch the division around Rs 12.83 lakh from the transportation of each consignment of 163 tonnes of assorted Nestle chocolates from the Vasco da Gama railway station in Goa to Okhla railway station in the national capital, a statement issued by the SWR said.



"Chocolates and noodles weighing 163 tonnes were loaded in 18 air conditioned coaches - 12 (compartments) of 3-AC type and six of 2-AC type - from Vasco Da Gama in Goa to Okhla in Delhi," the statement said.



The consignment in the 'AC parcel train' was facilitated by AVG logistics and will travel a distance of 2,115 km.



Describing the consignment as a "new stream of traffic" via railways, the statement said, "This has fetched a revenue of Rs 12.83 lakh to the railways."



Chocolate transportation was earlier carried out by air conditioned transport trucks via road.



"Railways are proactively reaching out to customers to utilise rail services which are faster, smoother and cost effective. This approach is being appreciated by industries and merchants, thereby (resulting in) increase in volume," said Arvind Malkhede, Hubballi Divisional Railway Manager.



--IANS

maya/skp/