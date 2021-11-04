Sweet Diwali recipes by Chef Nita Mehta
Thu, 4 Nov 2021 1636011183000
By IANSlife
New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANSlife) Want to create a memorable feast this Diwali? We roped in Tata Sky Cooking expert Chef Nita Mehta to share some scrumptious dessert recipes to relish.
CHOCOLATE KHEER
Ingredients:
KHEER
500 ml full cream milk
1 cup boiled rice
2 tbsp sugar, or to taste
2 elaichi - crushed
½ tbsp kewra jal
CHOCOLATE SAUCE
200 gm cream (1 cup)
100 gm chocolate - chopped (1 cup)
Method:
Boil rice and milk in a heavy bottom kadhai. Add sugar and cook till thick and kheer consistency, mashing with the back of a kadchi. Cool.
Add kewra jal and crushed elaichi.
For the chocolate sauce, heat cream on low heat.
Add chocolate and stir on low heat till a sauce is ready.
In a tall shot glass, pour some chocolate sauce. Allow to sit for 5 minutes.
Put a thick layer of cold kheer on it.
Finally, put a thin layer of chocolate sauce on it. Serve cold.
OAT COCONUT COOKIES
Ingredients (makes 10)
1 cup oats
¾ cup desiccated coconut
½ cup flour (maida)
¼ tsp baking soda
½ tsp cinnamon powder
½ cup (80 gm) softened butter
¼ cup caster sugar
2 tbsp brown sugar
3 tbsp milk
1 tsp Vanilla essence
2 tbsp black raisins
TOPPING
Coloured balls/sprinklers
Method:
Whisk butter & both the sugars together.
Add milk and essence. Mix well.
Mix oats, coconut, maida, soda & cinnamon powder
Fold in the maida mixture. Add raisins. Mix lightly to form a dough.
Form balls. Flatten slightly and place on a greased baking tray. Sprinkle coloured balls and press lightly.
Bake at 180°C for 15 min. Cool on a wire rack.
--IANS
tb/
