Suspicious bag found in Delhi's Ghazipur, bomb disposal squad on spot

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) An unattended bag was found in Delhi's Ghazipur area on Friday morning triggering panic in the area.



A Fire Department Official told IANS that a call was received around 10.20 a.m. regarding an unattended bag in the Ghazipur flower market after which one fire engine was rushed to the spot.



Sources said that a team of Delhi Disaster Management Authority and a Bomb Disposal squad have also reached the spot.



More details are awaited.



--IANS

uj/svn/dpb