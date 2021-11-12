Suspected Boko Haram raids kill 3 in Cameroonian villages

Yaounde, Nov 12 (IANS) Suspected Boko Haram militants killed at least three villagers in overnight raids in Cameroon's Far North region, according to local security sources.



A senior army source said the attackers came to the villages of Roum Toufou 1 and Rougoua Loktcha in Mayo-Tsanaga division of the region at about 11:30 pm local time on Wednesday and killed three people.



In the last two weeks, the terror group has multiplied attacks on civilian communities in the region, according to security reports.



On Tuesday night, a civilian was killed and another one injured in the Goldavi locality of the region, Xinhua news agency reported.



Cameroon's semi-arid Far North region has been a target of Boko Haram suicide bombings and raids since 2014 as the insurgency spilled over the border from Nigeria, killing thousands and uprooting nearly 3 million in the Lake Chad region, according to local NGOs.



