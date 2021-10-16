Suspect killed in shootout at Mexico City airport

Mexico City, Oct 16 (IANS) At least one suspect was killed and two people were injured in a shootout at the entrance to Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport (AICM), authorities said.



"A few moments ago, there was a direct attack on two people at the AICM, two injured people are out of danger," Omar Garcia Harfuch, head of Mexico City's Secretariat of Public Security, wrote on his Twitter account.



"One of the suspects died a few moments ago in the hospital from gunshot wounds," he added.



According to a police source, two people on a motorcycle fired at a moving luxury SUV, which they chased to the entrance of the AICM terminal, reports Xinhua news agency.



One of the SUV occupants returned fire, injuring one suspect who was taken to the hospital under custody and later died, while the vehicle's driver cut off the motorcycle as they entered the parking bay and ran it over.



The motorcycle and the SUV were handed over to authorities for further investigation, along with a weapon found at the site, according to public security authorities.



--IANS

ksk/