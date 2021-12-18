Sushmita Sen on the digital age: Best time to be a creative person

By Akshay Acharya

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Sushmita Sen, who has been basking in the success of 'Aarya 2', feels that with digital innovations and the medium of OTT on an upward curve, now is the time for creative people to experiment and exhibit their craft.





While talking to IANS, the actress said that it is the "best time to be an actor."



In fact, the current times have enabled people with a creative bent of mind to push the boundaries, she said, "Actually, the best time to be any creative person, I feel, it's because now you have options and you have viewership, with the click of a button. Globally, the world can see you all for your work."



Social media is one thing that she would have loved to have around in the decade when she was crowned Miss Universe, "I miss the fact that there was no social media during the '90s era because there's so much of my life that I could not document which was so personal and today that can be done."



Talking about how things have changed over the last decade, the former Miss Universe and actress said, "Today, there is scope for an actor like me to play to my strengths, to do a kind of work I have always wanted to do where they (the makers) don't look at an actor and say 'she came at the wrong time, she is ahead of times, she's too international, she is not too Indian, she would not fit this or that mould of a character as an actress'".



She added, "We've gone past all of that and it's come to a point where Disney+ Hotstar greenlights a web series which is driven by a woman and does it with great panache. A director writes a series which is as strong as 'Aarya' bets on a woman to play it."



The actress summed up the interaction by sharing her director's brief to her about the character, "Before we started, my director briefed me saying, 'Imagine a female Michael Corleone from 'Godfather' and imagine that to be 'Aarya'".



--IANS

aa/kr