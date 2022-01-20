Sushmita Sen elated on winning International Association of Working Women Award for 'Aarya 2'

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is elated on being conferred the International Association of Working Women Award for an outstanding performance by a female actor in a TV series for her show 'Aarya 2'.



The award is presented by the DC South Asian Film Festival (DCSAFF), which is currently underway virtually starting from January 16 to January 30.



The actress credits the team of 'Aarya' for working tirelessly for the show that is now gaining global recognition. Sharing her excitement, the actress said in a statement, "I am overwhelmed with all the love and appreciation being showered on 'Aarya 2'. The entire team has worked strenuously to put together a work of art that would be loved by everyone."



"It's euphoric to win the International Association of Working Women Award for an outstanding performance by a female actor in a television series. I would like to thank the organisers of the DC South Asian Film Festival for bestowing this honour on me and the entire team. This is surreal!" the statement further said.



Talking about DCSAFF, the film fest which started in 2012 featuring Shyam Benegal's classic film 'Mammo' as the opening title, is currently in its 10th edition and will feature films from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Canada, and the US and many regional languages.



The 2022 edition of the film fest opened with a book discussion with writer, director, and actor Ananth Mahadevan about his new book 'Once Upon A Prime Time' and the Nepali feature film 'Mahanagar/One Night in Kathmandu', directed by Mohan Rai. Filmmaker Vishal Chaliha's Assamese film 'Sijou' will be the closing film of DCSAFF 2022 on January 30.



