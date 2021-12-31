Surge in Covid-19 cases in Malta mars New Year's Eve plans

Valletta, Dec 31 (IANS) Record daily numbers of new Covid-19 cases and tightened restrictions are forcing people to change their New Year's Eve plans in Malta.



Many families are now being more cautious when venturing to crowded places, while restaurants are reporting a spike in

cancellations, Xinhua news agency reported.



"We had booked a restaurant with our friends but with the increase in Covid-19 cases, we do not think it's safe anymore, so we canceled the booking and plan on getting a take-out at home instead," Sophie Ventura told Xinhua.



"I know so many people who have no option because they are stuck inside in quarantine so it's little sacrifice for me because at least I'm doing it out of choice," she added.



Thousands of people are in quarantine on the island of Malta. One of these is 30-year-old Tim Grech, who is stuck indoors until a week into the New Year, after having contact with a Covid-positive case at his office.



"To be honest I didn't have any big plans so being stuck in here in quarantine was not much of a big deal for me ... The saddest thing about it is that we cannot see our families. Otherwise, I'm fine with staying in," he told Xinhua.



Malta on Thursday reported 1,353 new Covid-19 cases, after another 1,337 cases on Wednesday, both marking new records. The country now has over 10,000 active cases.



The number of hospitalised Covid-19 cases also increased from 82 to 94 overnight.



Bettina Galea, a 21-year-old student, did not change her plans for New Year's Eve despite the increase in infections.



"I am planning to go out," she said.



"I am double vaccinated and waiting for the appointment for my booster dose. Life must go on. We cannot put it on hold because of a virus that is becoming more like the seasonal flu."



Restaurant owner Edmond Micallef said that he has gone from being fully booked for New Year's Eve at the beginning of December, to struggling with cancellations.



"The telephone just hasn't stopped ringing. People are canceling and asking whether we could deliver the food to their homes instead. So, I've had to hire drivers to deliver the food as otherwise there's no use remaining open and paying the staff and kitchen helpers."



