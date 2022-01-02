Surbhi Chandna, Vishal Singh, Akanksha Puri, Munmun Dutta to enter 'Bigg Boss 15' house as challengers

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Well-known TV faces Surbhi Chandna, Vishal Singh, Akanksha Puri and Munmun Dutta are all set to enter the 'Bigg Boss 15' house as challengers. They will be entering during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode.



A fake house and a garden area has been set up in the activity area of the house. These celebs will enter this area and will be living like other contestants.



Later on there will be four Ticket To Finale tasks and each winner of the four tasks is going to get the Ticket To Finale, for which they were fighting for weeks.



These winners will be joining Rakhi Sawant, so there will be five finalists and as per sources the rest will get evicted. Nothing is confirmed yet.



--IANS

ila/kr