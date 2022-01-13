Surabhi Das ecstatic as her show 'Nima Denzongpa' completes 100 episodes

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) 'Nima Denzongpa' actress Surabhi Das who is playing the titular role in the show shares her excitement on her serial completing 100 episodes.



She says: "I am very elated and pleased that our show 'Nima Denzongpa' has completed 100 episodes. I feel this is just the beginning and we want to keep our audience entertained for many more years to come. The entire cast of Nima Denzongpa is working hard every day to keep the viewers entertained and I am happy that our efforts are paying off as they love our show."



The story revolves around the lead character Nima Denzongpa (played by Surabhi Das) and through her it brings out the struggles, unpleasant comments, and prejudices that a woman faces.



"We have come a long way together as a team and I feel really blessed. I want to thank you all for all the love and I hope we keep achieving more such milestones," she adds.



The daily soap 'Nima Denzongpa' airs on Colors.



