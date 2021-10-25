Support for Aus govt falls to 3-year low

Canberra, Oct 25 (IANS) Voter support for the Australian government has fallen to a three-year low months from the general election, according to a new poll.



The latest Newspoll published on Sunday night revealed that primary support for the governing Coalition has fallen to 35 per cent, the lowest figure since November 2018, compared to 38 per cent for the Opposition Labor Party, reports Xinhua news agency.



Labor now leads the Coalition 54-46 on a two-party preferred basis, the equal worst result for the government during this term.



If replicated at the next election, which must be held by May 2022, the poll result would see Labor returned to the government for the first time since 2013 in a landslide.



The poll was conducted during a fortnight dominated by the Coalition's climate policy in the lead-up to the upcoming COP26 summit in Glasgow.



Forty-seven per cent of respondents said they believe the government should prioritize reducing emissions compared to 40 per cent who said lowering the price of energy bills should be the priority.



It marks a major turnaround from 2018 when 24 per cent of Newspoll respondents said reducing emissions was more important than electricity prices.



Thirty-five per cent said Labour would be better at leading Australia on climate policy compared to 28 per cent for the Coalition.



However, Prime Minister Scott Morrison remains voters' preferred leader, with 48 per cent choosing the incumbent compared to 34 per cent for Labor leader Anthony Albanese.



Both leaders had negative satisfaction ratings for the third consecutive poll.



--IANS

ksk/

